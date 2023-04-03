Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Vierling At The Plate (2022)
- Vierling hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Vierling picked up at least one hit 59 times last year in 129 games played (45.7%), including multiple hits on 20 occasions (15.5%).
- Including the 129 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in five of them (3.9%), leaving the yard in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Vierling picked up an RBI in 24 of 129 games last season, with multiple RBIs in seven of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 27.1% of his 129 games last season, he scored a run (35 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|55
|.248
|AVG
|.244
|.327
|OBP
|.270
|.352
|SLG
|.350
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|17
|28/18
|K/BB
|42/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|67
|26 (41.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (49.3%)
|7 (11.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.4%)
|19 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (23.9%)
|2 (3.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.5%)
|11 (17.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (19.4%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).
- The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Brown makes his first start of the season for the Astros.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 22, the 24-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the New York Yankees.
- Last season he finished with a .89 ERA and a 1.082 WHIP over his seven games, compiling a 2-0 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.