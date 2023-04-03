The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Matt Vierling At The Plate (2022)

Vierling hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.

Vierling picked up at least one hit 59 times last year in 129 games played (45.7%), including multiple hits on 20 occasions (15.5%).

Including the 129 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in five of them (3.9%), leaving the yard in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Vierling picked up an RBI in 24 of 129 games last season, with multiple RBIs in seven of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 27.1% of his 129 games last season, he scored a run (35 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.2%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 55 .248 AVG .244 .327 OBP .270 .352 SLG .350 10 XBH 10 2 HR 4 15 RBI 17 28/18 K/BB 42/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 62 GP 67 26 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (49.3%) 7 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.4%) 19 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (23.9%) 2 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.5%) 11 (17.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (19.4%)

