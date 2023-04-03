The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Matt Vierling At The Plate (2022)

  • Vierling hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
  • Vierling picked up at least one hit 59 times last year in 129 games played (45.7%), including multiple hits on 20 occasions (15.5%).
  • Including the 129 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in five of them (3.9%), leaving the yard in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Vierling picked up an RBI in 24 of 129 games last season, with multiple RBIs in seven of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 27.1% of his 129 games last season, he scored a run (35 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.2%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 55
.248 AVG .244
.327 OBP .270
.352 SLG .350
10 XBH 10
2 HR 4
15 RBI 17
28/18 K/BB 42/5
4 SB 3
Home Away
62 GP 67
26 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (49.3%)
7 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.4%)
19 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (23.9%)
2 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.5%)
11 (17.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (19.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).
  • The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Brown makes his first start of the season for the Astros.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 22, the 24-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the New York Yankees.
  • Last season he finished with a .89 ERA and a 1.082 WHIP over his seven games, compiling a 2-0 record.
