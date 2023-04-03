On Monday, Kerry Carpenter (on the back of going 2-for-4 with two doubles) and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Rays.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate (2022)

Carpenter hit .252 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.

Carpenter got a hit in 16 of 31 games last season, with multiple hits in eight of those games.

He hit a long ball in six games a year ago (out of 31 opportunities, 19.4%), leaving the ballpark in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.

Carpenter drove in a run in nine of 31 games last season (29.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

In 13 of 31 games last year (41.9%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 15 GP 15 .113 AVG .400 .161 OBP .456 .151 SLG .840 1 XBH 10 0 HR 6 1 RBI 9 23/1 K/BB 9/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 16 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (43.8%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (68.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (37.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

