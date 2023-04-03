Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Kerry Carpenter (on the back of going 2-for-4 with two doubles) and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Rays.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate (2022)
- Carpenter hit .252 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.
- Carpenter got a hit in 16 of 31 games last season, with multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He hit a long ball in six games a year ago (out of 31 opportunities, 19.4%), leaving the ballpark in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.
- Carpenter drove in a run in nine of 31 games last season (29.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- In 13 of 31 games last year (41.9%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.113
|AVG
|.400
|.161
|OBP
|.456
|.151
|SLG
|.840
|1
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|6
|1
|RBI
|9
|23/1
|K/BB
|9/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (43.8%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (68.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (37.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (50.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.89).
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Brown will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
- The 24-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the New York Yankees.
- In seven games last season he finished with a 2-0 record and had a .89 ERA and a 1.082 WHIP.
