Ian Happ -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Connor Overton on the mound, on April 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Connor Overton

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ian Happ At The Plate (2022)

Happ had a .346 on-base percentage and batted .271.

Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 39th and he was 55th in slugging.

Happ reached base via a hit in 102 of 158 games last season (64.6%), including multiple hits in 27.2% of those games (43 of them).

He homered in 9.5% of his games in 2022 (15 of 158), including 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Happ drove in a run in 51 out of 158 games last season (32.3%), with two or more RBIz in 15 of those contests (9.5%).

In 57 of 158 games last season (36.1%) he scored, and in 13 of those games (8.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 78 GP 80 .308 AVG .236 .385 OBP .308 .467 SLG .414 31 XBH 30 6 HR 11 32 RBI 40 66/32 K/BB 83/30 2 SB 7 Home Away 78 GP 80 54 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 48 (60.0%) 24 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (23.8%) 30 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (33.8%) 6 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (11.3%) 26 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (31.3%)

