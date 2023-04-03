Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Monday, Gavin Sheets (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate (2022)
- Sheets hit .241 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks.
- Sheets picked up at least one hit 64 times last year in 124 games played (51.6%), including multiple hits on 23 occasions (18.5%).
- In 14 of 124 games last year, he hit a long ball (11.3%). He went deep in 3.7% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 22.6% of his games a year ago (28 of 124), Sheets drove home a run. In 17 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in six contests.
- He scored a run in 32 of 124 games last year (25.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|60
|.276
|AVG
|.208
|.346
|OBP
|.243
|.562
|SLG
|.266
|25
|XBH
|9
|14
|HR
|1
|36
|RBI
|17
|41/18
|K/BB
|45/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|60
|37 (57.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (45.0%)
|12 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (18.3%)
|22 (34.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (16.7%)
|13 (20.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.7%)
|19 (29.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (15.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Giants pitching staff was 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrendered the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- DeSclafani will make his first start of the season for the Giants.
- When he last appeared on Sunday, June 26, the 32-year-old right-hander started the game and went 2 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
- Last season he finished with a 0-2 record, a 6.63 ERA and a 2 WHIP over his five games.
