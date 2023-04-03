On Monday, Eric Haase (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Eric Haase At The Plate (2022)

Haase hit .254 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Haase picked up at least one hit 56 times last year in 110 games played (50.9%), including multiple hits on 20 occasions (18.2%).

He homered in 11.8% of his games in 2022 (13 of 110), including 4% of his trips to the plate.

Haase drove in a run in 27.3% of his games last season (30 of 110), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (7.3%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

He scored a run in 31 of his 110 games a season ago (28.2%), with two or more runs scored nine times (8.2%).

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 53 GP 52 .258 AVG .250 .324 OBP .290 .478 SLG .409 18 XBH 14 8 HR 6 26 RBI 18 47/16 K/BB 50/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 53 29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (50.9%) 10 (17.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (18.9%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (30.2%) 8 (14.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.4%) 19 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (20.8%)

