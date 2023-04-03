Elvis Andrus -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 3 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate (2022)

  • Andrus hit .249 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
  • In 63.1% of his 149 games last season, Andrus had a hit. He also had 33 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In 17 of 149 games last year, he hit a home run (11.4%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Andrus picked up an RBI in 33 games last year out of 149 (22.1%), including multiple RBIs in 12.1% of those games (18 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..
  • He scored in 36.2% of his 149 games last season, with two or more runs in 6.7% of those games (10).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
69 GP 79
.250 AVG .247
.302 OBP .305
.373 SLG .430
22 XBH 27
4 HR 13
23 RBI 35
34/16 K/BB 58/23
6 SB 12
Home Away
70 GP 79
42 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (65.8%)
18 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (19.0%)
19 (27.1%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.3%)
4 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (16.5%)
13 (18.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (25.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
  • Giants pitchers combined to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • DeSclafani takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Giants.
  • The 32-year-old righty started and threw 2 2/3 innings when he last appeared Sunday, June 26 against the Cincinnati Reds.
  • Over his five appearances last season he finished with a 6.63 ERA and a 2 WHIP, compiling a 0-2 record.
