Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Monday, Dansby Swanson (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Overton. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Connor Overton
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate (2022)
- Swanson notched 177 hits and slugged .447.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 33rd, his on-base percentage ranked 63rd, and he was 49th in the league in slugging.
- In 68.1% of his games last season (113 of 166), Swanson got a base hit, and in 50 of those games (30.1%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He homered in 14.5% of his games last year (24 of 166), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 57 of 166 games last season (34.3%), Swanson picked up an RBI, and 26 of those games (15.7%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in 11 contests.
- He scored a run in 81 of 166 games last season, with multiple runs in 19 of those games.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.304
|AVG
|.251
|.362
|OBP
|.298
|.492
|SLG
|.405
|29
|XBH
|29
|14
|HR
|11
|52
|RBI
|44
|84/28
|K/BB
|98/21
|12
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|83
|GP
|83
|59 (71.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|54 (65.1%)
|26 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (28.9%)
|44 (53.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (44.6%)
|13 (15.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (13.3%)
|32 (38.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (30.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Overton will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Chicago Cubs.
- Last season he compiled a 1-0 record, a 2.73 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP over his six games.
