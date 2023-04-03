How to Watch the Cubs vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Overton will try to shut down Ian Happ and company when the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.
Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs ranked 17th in MLB play with 159 total home runs last season.
- Last year the Cubs ranked 19th in baseball slugging .386.
- Chicago drew five or more walks in 38 games last season, and it went 22-16 in those contests.
- Cincinnati scored 648 runs (4.0 per game) last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
- Last year the Cubs ranked 17th in MLB with a .311 on-base percentage.
- Chicago had an 8.6 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 16th in the majors.
- Chicago pitched to a 4.01 ERA last season, which ranked 20th in baseball.
- Cubs pitchers had a 1.305 WHIP last season, 22nd in the majors.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Drew Smyly will start for the Cubs, his first of the season.
- When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 33-year-old left-hander started the game and went three innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-0
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Corbin Burnes
|4/1/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-1
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Brandon Woodruff
|4/2/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-5
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Eric Lauer
|4/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Connor Overton
|4/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Luis Cessa
|4/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Hunter Greene
|4/7/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/8/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|Martín Pérez
|4/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Jon Gray
