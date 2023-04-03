Monday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (2-1) and the Chicago Cubs (1-2) squaring off at Great American Ball Park (on April 3) at 6:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-2 victory for the Reds.

The Cubs will call on Drew Smyly against the Reds and Connor Overton.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 6, Cubs 2.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

Last season, the Cubs were favored 51 times and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.

Last season, Chicago won 22 of its 43 games, or 51.2%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Chicago managed to score 657 runs (4.1 per game) last season.

The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule