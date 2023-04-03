The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Astros.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate (2022)

Vaughn racked up 138 hits with a .271 batting average.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 40th, his on-base percentage ranked 76th, and he was 61st in the league in slugging.

In 66.4% of his games last year (89 of 134), Vaughn got a base hit, and in 33 of those games (24.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a long ball in 17 of 134 games in 2022 (12.7%), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 46 of 134 games last year (34.3%), Vaughn picked up an RBI, and 19 of those games (14.2%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.

In 39.6% of his 134 games last season, he scored a run (53 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.2%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 68 .233 AVG .307 .276 OBP .364 .368 SLG .490 21 XBH 25 6 HR 11 27 RBI 49 48/12 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0 Home Away 65 GP 69 41 (63.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 48 (69.6%) 13 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%) 22 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (44.9%) 6 (9.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.9%) 13 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (47.8%)

