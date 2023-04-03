The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate (2022)

  • Benintendi had a .371 on-base percentage while slugging .397.
  • Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 17th and he was 94th in slugging.
  • In 87 of 126 games last season (69.0%) Benintendi got at least one hit, and in 42 of those contests (33.3%) he picked up more than one.
  • He hit a home run in 4.0% of his games in 2022 (five of 126), including 1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Benintendi picked up an RBI in 38 of 126 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He scored a run in 40 of 126 games last year (31.7%), including 13 multi-run games (10.3%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 58
.290 AVG .314
.371 OBP .371
.373 SLG .423
14 XBH 17
2 HR 3
24 RBI 27
38/31 K/BB 39/21
4 SB 4
Home Away
67 GP 59
43 (64.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (74.6%)
21 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (35.6%)
19 (28.4%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (35.6%)
2 (3.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%)
18 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (33.9%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combined to surrender 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in the big leagues.
  • DeSclafani gets the call to start for the Giants, his first this season.
  • The 32-year-old right-hander last appeared Sunday, June 26 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he started and went 2 2/3 innings.
  • Over his five appearances last season he put together a 0-2 record, had a 6.63 ERA, and a 2 WHIP.
