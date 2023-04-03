Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate (2022)
- Benintendi had a .371 on-base percentage while slugging .397.
- Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 17th and he was 94th in slugging.
- In 87 of 126 games last season (69.0%) Benintendi got at least one hit, and in 42 of those contests (33.3%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a home run in 4.0% of his games in 2022 (five of 126), including 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Benintendi picked up an RBI in 38 of 126 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored a run in 40 of 126 games last year (31.7%), including 13 multi-run games (10.3%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|58
|.290
|AVG
|.314
|.371
|OBP
|.371
|.373
|SLG
|.423
|14
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|27
|38/31
|K/BB
|39/21
|4
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|59
|43 (64.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (74.6%)
|21 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|21 (35.6%)
|19 (28.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (35.6%)
|2 (3.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.1%)
|18 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (33.9%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combined to surrender 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in the big leagues.
- DeSclafani gets the call to start for the Giants, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old right-hander last appeared Sunday, June 26 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he started and went 2 2/3 innings.
- Over his five appearances last season he put together a 0-2 record, had a 6.63 ERA, and a 2 WHIP.
