Yasmani Grandal -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the hill, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Astros.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate (2022)

Grandal hit .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 46 walks.

Grandal had a hit in 52 of 99 games last season, with multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In five of 99 games last year, he homered (5.1%). He went deep in 1.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Grandal drove in a run in 18.2% of his 99 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 8.1% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He crossed home in 14 of 99 games a year ago (14.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 50 GP 47 .191 AVG .212 .307 OBP .298 .235 SLG .303 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 10 RBI 17 38/25 K/BB 41/21 0 SB 1 Home Away 51 GP 48 25 (49.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (56.3%) 5 (9.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (12.5%) 7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (14.6%) 1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.3%) 7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (22.9%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)