Yasmani Grandal -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the hill, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Astros.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate (2022)

  • Grandal hit .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 46 walks.
  • Grandal had a hit in 52 of 99 games last season, with multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • In five of 99 games last year, he homered (5.1%). He went deep in 1.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Grandal drove in a run in 18.2% of his 99 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 8.1% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He crossed home in 14 of 99 games a year ago (14.1%), including one multi-run game.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
50 GP 47
.191 AVG .212
.307 OBP .298
.235 SLG .303
5 XBH 7
1 HR 4
10 RBI 17
38/25 K/BB 41/21
0 SB 1
Home Away
51 GP 48
25 (49.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (56.3%)
5 (9.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (12.5%)
7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (14.6%)
1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.3%)
7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (22.9%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.89).
  • The Astros allowed the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Garcia starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 29, the 26-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went two-thirds of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last season he compiled a 15-8 record, a 3.72 ERA and a 1.131 WHIP over his 28 games.
