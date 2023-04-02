Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yan Gomes -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the mound, on April 2 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Yan Gomes At The Plate (2022)
- Gomes hit .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
- Gomes picked up a hit in 50.0% of his games last year (43 of 86), with multiple hits in 18 of those games (20.9%).
- Including the 86 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in seven of them (8.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2.7% of his trips to home plate.
- Gomes picked up an RBI in 22 games last season out of 86 (25.6%), including multiple RBIs in 9.3% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
- In 23.3% of his games last year (20 of 86), he scored at least one run, and in three (3.5%) he scored more than once.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.244
|AVG
|.225
|.280
|OBP
|.242
|.363
|SLG
|.366
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|14
|26/5
|K/BB
|21/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|22 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (50.0%)
|7 (15.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (26.2%)
|9 (20.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (26.2%)
|3 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (9.5%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (23.8%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Brewers pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers gave up 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
- Lauer starts for the first time this season for the Brewers.
- The 27-year-old southpaw started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Last season he put together an 11-7 record, a 3.69 ERA and a 1.223 WHIP over his 29 games.
