White Sox vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (2-1) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (1-2) at 2:10 PM (on April 2). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Astros, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Astros will give the nod to Luis Garcia against the White Sox and Mike Clevinger.
White Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
White Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox were underdogs in 54 games last season and came away with the win 24 times (44.4%) in those contests.
- Last season, Chicago came away with a win six times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- Last season Chicago was the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (686 total).
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Astros
|W 3-2
|Dylan Cease vs Framber Valdez
|March 31
|@ Astros
|L 6-3
|Lance Lynn vs Cristian Javier
|April 1
|@ Astros
|L 6-4
|Lucas Giolito vs Jose Urquidy
|April 2
|@ Astros
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Luis Garcia
|April 3
|Giants
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Anthony DeSclafani
|April 5
|Giants
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Logan Webb
|April 6
|Giants
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Alex Wood
|April 7
|@ Pirates
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Rich Hill
|April 8
|@ Pirates
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Vince Velásquez
