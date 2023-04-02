Tim Anderson -- 2-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the mound, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tim Anderson At The Plate (2022)

  • Anderson hit .301 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Anderson had a hit in 57 of 79 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 33 of those games.
  • He hit a home run in six games a year ago (out of 79 opportunities, 7.6%), leaving the ballpark in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Anderson picked up an RBI in 18 of 79 games last season (22.8%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.3%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He crossed home plate in 40 of his 79 games a season ago (50.6%), with two or more runs scored nine times (11.4%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 35
31 (70.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (74.3%)
19 (43.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (40.0%)
22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (51.4%)
2 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%)
9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (25.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Garcia will start for the Astros, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 29, the 26-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went two-thirds of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.72 ERA and a 1.131 WHIP over his 28 games, putting together a 15-8 record.
