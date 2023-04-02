When the Tampa Bay Rays (2-0) and Detroit Tigers (0-2) square of in an early-season contest at Tropicana Field on Sunday, April 2, Jeffrey Springs will get the nod for the Rays, while the Tigers will send Joey Wentz to the mound. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Rays (-225). A 7.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Tigers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Springs - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Rays won 63 out of the 106 games, or 59.4%, in which they were favored.

Last season, the Rays won five of their eight games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Rays averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (71 total at home).

Tampa Bay averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .387 in home contests.

The Tigers were underdogs in 136 games last season and came away with the win 53 times (39%) in those contests.

Last year, the Tigers won nine of 30 games when listed as at least +180 on the moneyline.

Detroit averaged 0.7 homers per game when playing on the road last season (59 total in road contests).

The Tigers averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .348 on the road.

Tigers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+275) Jonathan Schoop 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260) Austin Meadows 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

