Ryan Kreidler Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Ryan Kreidler and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Jeffrey Springs) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Ryan Kreidler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Kreidler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ryan Kreidler At The Plate (2022)
- Kreidler hit .181 with a double, a home run and six walks.
- In 10 of 26 games last season (38.5%) Kreidler had at least one hit, and in three of those contests (11.5%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a long ball once out of 26 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Kreidler picked up an RBI in four of 26 games last season (15.4%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- He crossed home in six of 26 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan Kreidler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|.083
|AVG
|.278
|.150
|OBP
|.341
|.083
|SLG
|.389
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|11/3
|K/BB
|10/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Springs will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 30-year-old southpaw started and threw three innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Boston Red Sox.
- In his 33 appearances last season he compiled a 9-5 record, had a 2.46 ERA, and a 1.071 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.