On Sunday, Patrick Wisdom (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Eric Lauer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate (2022)

Wisdom hit .205 with 28 doubles, 25 home runs and 54 walks.

Wisdom reached base via a hit in 71 of 134 games last season (53.0%), including multiple hits in 17.2% of those games (23 of them).

He hit a home run in 24 of 134 games in 2022 (17.9%), including 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Wisdom picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his 134 games last season, with more than one RBI in 11.2% of those contests (15). He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He came around to score in 40.3% of his games last year (54 of 134), with two or more runs on 13 occasions (9.7%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 67 .191 AVG .218 .282 OBP .313 .391 SLG .457 21 XBH 32 12 HR 13 31 RBI 35 87/26 K/BB 96/28 3 SB 5 Home Away 66 GP 68 32 (48.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (57.4%) 10 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%) 23 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (45.6%) 11 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (19.1%) 19 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (32.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)