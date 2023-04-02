The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) and the Indiana Pacers (34-44) are slated to play on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Buddy Hield is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Pacers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Pacers defeated the Thunder on Friday, 121-117. Their high scorer was T.J. McConnell with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM T.J. McConnell 21 9 8 1 0 1 Andrew Nembhard 18 3 6 0 0 3 Bennedict Mathurin 15 4 0 0 0 1

Pacers Players to Watch

Hield is posting 16.9 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 45.4% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from 3-point range (10th in NBA), with 3.6 triples per game (third in league).

Myles Turner is the Pacers' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he produces 18 points and 1.4 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 16.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

McConnell is putting up 8.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, making 53.6% of his shots from the floor.

Andrew Nembhard is putting up 9.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Andrew Nembhard 15.6 2.4 6.3 0.3 0.1 1.7 T.J. McConnell 11.5 3.5 6.1 1 0.5 0.4 Jordan Nwora 14.3 5.5 2.4 0.4 0.4 2.2 Buddy Hield 11 4 3.1 0.9 0.4 2 Aaron Nesmith 12.4 3.9 2.2 0.9 0.6 2.2

