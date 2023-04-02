The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) host the Indiana Pacers (34-44) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The Pacers are 12.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season. The over/under is set at 231.5 in the matchup.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -12.5 231.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has played 41 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 231.5 points.

The average over/under for Indiana's outings this season is 235, 3.5 more points than this game's total.

Indiana's ATS record is 41-37-0 this year.

The Pacers have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (40%) in those contests.

Indiana has played as an underdog of +575 or more once this season and lost that game.

Indiana has an implied victory probability of 14.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Pacers Total Facts Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 16 20.5% 112.3 228.3 107 226 220 Pacers 41 52.6% 116 228.3 119 226 233.2

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Pacers have hit the over five times.

Indiana has performed better against the spread at home (23-16-0) than on the road (18-21-0) this year.

The Pacers average nine more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (107).

When it scores more than 107 points, Indiana is 38-20 against the spread and 31-27 overall.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 43-35 2-1 39-39 Pacers 41-37 2-1 39-39

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Pacers 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 10-3 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 38-20 10-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-27 107 Points Allowed (PG) 119 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 38-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-6 45-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-6

