Nico Hoerner -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on April 2 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate (2022)

Hoerner hit .281 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks.

He ranked 26th in batting average, 56th in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play last season.

In 87 of 135 games last year (64.4%) Hoerner got at least one hit, and in 33 of those contests (24.4%) he picked up more than one.

Including the 135 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 10 of them (7.4%), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to home plate.

Hoerner drove in a run in 36 games last year out 135 (26.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He came around to score 47 times in 135 games (34.8%) last season, including 11 occasions when he scored more than once (8.1%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 67 GP 66 .318 AVG .244 .359 OBP .306 .444 SLG .376 18 XBH 19 4 HR 6 32 RBI 23 23/12 K/BB 34/20 12 SB 8 Home Away 68 GP 67 46 (67.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (61.2%) 21 (30.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.9%) 23 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.8%) 4 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.0%) 20 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (23.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)