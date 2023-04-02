After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Nick Madrigal and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Eric Lauer) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate (2022)

Madrigal hit .249 with seven doubles and 14 walks.

Madrigal got a hit in 52.5% of his 59 games last year, with multiple hits in 27.1% of them.

Including all 59 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

In six of 59 games last season, Madrigal drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

In 27.1% of his 59 games last season, he scored (16 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.1%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 35 GP 24 .250 AVG .247 .311 OBP .298 .268 SLG .299 2 XBH 5 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 14/9 K/BB 13/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 35 GP 24 17 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 9 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 10 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (11.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (8.3%)

