Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Nick Madrigal and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Eric Lauer) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate (2022)
- Madrigal hit .249 with seven doubles and 14 walks.
- Madrigal got a hit in 52.5% of his 59 games last year, with multiple hits in 27.1% of them.
- Including all 59 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- In six of 59 games last season, Madrigal drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- In 27.1% of his 59 games last season, he scored (16 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.1%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|24
|.250
|AVG
|.247
|.311
|OBP
|.298
|.268
|SLG
|.299
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|14/9
|K/BB
|13/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|24
|17 (48.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|9 (25.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|10 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (11.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (8.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Brewers pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers surrendered 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
- Lauer will take the mound to start for the Brewers, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 27-year-old left-hander, started and went six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Last season he finished with a 3.69 ERA and a 1.223 WHIP over his 29 games, compiling an 11-7 record.
