Miguel Cabrera -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jeffrey Springs on the mound, on April 2 at 1:10 PM ET.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate (2022)

  • Cabrera hit .254 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks.
  • Cabrera got a hit in 60.7% of his 112 games last year, with more than one hit in 22.3% of those contests.
  • He homered in 4.5% of his games last season (112 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 31 of 112 games last year (27.7%), Cabrera drove in a run, and 11 of those games (9.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • He scored in 21 of 112 games last season (18.8%), including scoring more than once in 3.6% of his games (four times).

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
55 GP 56
.306 AVG .206
.360 OBP .261
.399 SLG .240
10 XBH 5
4 HR 1
26 RBI 17
50/17 K/BB 51/14
0 SB 1
Home Away
56 GP 56
39 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (51.8%)
16 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (16.1%)
13 (23.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (14.3%)
4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%)
17 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Springs will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The 30-year-old southpaw last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Boston Red Sox, when he started and went three innings.
  • In 33 games last season he put together a 9-5 record and had a 2.46 ERA and a 1.071 WHIP.
