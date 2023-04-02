On Sunday, Luis Torrens (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Eric Lauer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Luis Torrens At The Plate (2022)

  • Torrens hit .232 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • Torrens got a hit in 28 of 57 games a season ago, with multiple hits in six of those games.
  • In three of 57 games last year, he left the yard (5.3%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Torrens drove in a run in 19.3% of his 57 games last season, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of those games (three). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He crossed home in 12 of 57 games a year ago (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 28
.253 AVG .211
.317 OBP .262
.360 SLG .263
4 XBH 2
2 HR 1
7 RBI 9
24/6 K/BB 26/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 31
15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (41.9%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.5%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (9.7%)
2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.2%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (16.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Brewers pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combined to allow 190 total home runs last year (1.2 per game). That ranked 25th in baseball.
  • Lauer makes his first start of the season for the Brewers.
  • The 27-year-old lefty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • In 29 games last season he put together an 11-7 record and had a 3.69 ERA and a 1.223 WHIP.
