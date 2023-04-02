After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Jeffrey Springs) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate (2022)

  • Schoop hit .202 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Schoop reached base via a hit in 76 of 131 games last season (58.0%), including multiple hits in 13.7% of those games (18 of them).
  • He homered in 8.4% of his games last year (11 of 131), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Schoop drove in a run in 29 games last year out of 131 (22.1%), including multiple RBIs in 4.6% of those games (six times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • He scored in 31.3% of his games last year (41 of 131), with two or more runs on seven occasions (5.3%).

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 66
38 (58.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (57.6%)
11 (16.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (10.6%)
21 (32.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%)
4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (10.6%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (22.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Springs gets the call to start for the Rays, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old lefty last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Boston Red Sox, when he started and went three innings.
  • Over his 33 appearances last season he compiled a 9-5 record, had a 2.46 ERA, and a 1.071 WHIP.
