Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Jeffrey Springs) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate (2022)
- Schoop hit .202 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- Schoop reached base via a hit in 76 of 131 games last season (58.0%), including multiple hits in 13.7% of those games (18 of them).
- He homered in 8.4% of his games last year (11 of 131), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Schoop drove in a run in 29 games last year out of 131 (22.1%), including multiple RBIs in 4.6% of those games (six times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He scored in 31.3% of his games last year (41 of 131), with two or more runs on seven occasions (5.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.218
|AVG
|.185
|.257
|OBP
|.225
|.328
|SLG
|.317
|17
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|17
|49/9
|K/BB
|58/11
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|38 (58.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|38 (57.6%)
|11 (16.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (10.6%)
|21 (32.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (30.3%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (10.6%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (22.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Springs gets the call to start for the Rays, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old lefty last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Boston Red Sox, when he started and went three innings.
- Over his 33 appearances last season he compiled a 9-5 record, had a 2.46 ERA, and a 1.071 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.