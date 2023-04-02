On Sunday, Elvis Andrus (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Luis Garcia TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate (2022)

Andrus hit .249 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.

In 63.1% of his 149 games last season, Andrus had a hit. He also had 33 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 11.4% of his games in 2022 (17 of 149), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 33 of 149 games last year (22.1%), Andrus drove in a run, and 18 of those games (12.1%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.

He came around to score 54 times in 149 games (36.2%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (6.7%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 79 .250 AVG .247 .302 OBP .305 .373 SLG .430 22 XBH 27 4 HR 13 23 RBI 35 34/16 K/BB 58/23 6 SB 12 Home Away 70 GP 79 42 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (65.8%) 18 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (19.0%) 19 (27.1%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.3%) 4 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (16.5%) 13 (18.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (25.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)