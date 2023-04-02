Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Sunday, Eloy Jimenez (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Astros.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate (2022)
- Jimenez hit .295 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 70.2% of his games last season (59 of 84), Jimenez got a base hit, and in 20 of those games (23.8%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games last season (84 in all), going deep in 4.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Jimenez picked up an RBI in 33 of 84 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 13 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
- He scored in 42.9% of his 84 games last season, with two or more runs in 4.8% of those games (four).
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.315
|AVG
|.274
|.384
|OBP
|.331
|.541
|SLG
|.459
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|24
|34/16
|K/BB
|38/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|33 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (65.0%)
|10 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (25.0%)
|21 (47.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (37.5%)
|9 (20.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (17.5%)
|19 (43.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (35.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
- The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Garcia gets the call to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 29, the 26-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went two-thirds of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Over his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 3.72 ERA and a 1.131 WHIP, compiling a 15-8 record.
