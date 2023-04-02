Sunday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (1-1) going head-to-head against the Milwaukee Brewers (1-1) at 2:20 PM (on April 2). Our computer prediction projects a 3-1 win for the Cubs, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon versus the Brewers and Eric Lauer.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 3, Brewers 1.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cubs Performance Insights

Last season, the Cubs were favored 51 times and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.

Last season, Chicago won 21 of its 39 games, or 53.8%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 55.6% chance to win.

With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Chicago managed to score 657 runs (4.1 per game) last season.

The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Schedule