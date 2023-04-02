After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Eric Lauer) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate (2022)

Bellinger hit .208 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks.

Bellinger got a hit in 49.7% of his 147 games last season, with at least two hits in 18.4% of those games.

He homered in 17 of 147 games in 2022 (11.6%), including 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Bellinger picked up an RBI in 43 games last season out of 147 (29.3%), including multiple RBIs in 12.2% of those games (18 times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..

In 60 of 147 games last year (40.8%) he scored, and in nine of those games (6.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 70 .238 AVG .181 .293 OBP .237 .477 SLG .306 31 XBH 18 12 HR 7 41 RBI 27 65/20 K/BB 85/18 7 SB 7 Home Away 76 GP 71 41 (53.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (45.1%) 14 (18.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.3%) 30 (39.5%) Games w/1+ Run 30 (42.3%) 11 (14.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.5%) 26 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (23.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)