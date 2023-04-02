Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Eric Lauer) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Cody Bellinger At The Plate (2022)
- Bellinger hit .208 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks.
- Bellinger got a hit in 49.7% of his 147 games last season, with at least two hits in 18.4% of those games.
- He homered in 17 of 147 games in 2022 (11.6%), including 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Bellinger picked up an RBI in 43 games last season out of 147 (29.3%), including multiple RBIs in 12.2% of those games (18 times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..
- In 60 of 147 games last year (40.8%) he scored, and in nine of those games (6.1%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|70
|.238
|AVG
|.181
|.293
|OBP
|.237
|.477
|SLG
|.306
|31
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|7
|41
|RBI
|27
|65/20
|K/BB
|85/18
|7
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|71
|41 (53.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (45.1%)
|14 (18.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.3%)
|30 (39.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|30 (42.3%)
|11 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (8.5%)
|26 (34.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (23.9%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Brewers pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to allow 190 total home runs last year (1.2 per game). That ranked 25th in baseball.
- Lauer makes his first start of the season for the Brewers.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 27-year-old southpaw started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Last season he finished with an 11-7 record, a 3.69 ERA and a 1.223 WHIP over his 29 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.