The Detroit Tigers and Austin Meadows, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

Austin Meadows Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Austin Meadows At The Plate (2022)

Meadows hit .250 with six doubles, two triples and 16 walks.

In 23 of 36 games last year (63.9%) Meadows got at least one hit, and in eight of those contests (22.2%) he picked up more than one.

He did not hit a home run last year in the 36 games he appeared in.

Meadows picked up an RBI in seven of 36 games last season, with multiple RBIs in four of them.

He came around to score five times in 36 games (13.9%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (8.3%).

Austin Meadows Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 24 GP 12 .244 AVG .261 .347 OBP .346 .341 SLG .304 6 XBH 2 0 HR 0 8 RBI 3 12/11 K/BB 5/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 12 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)