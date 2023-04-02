Austin Meadows Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Austin Meadows, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
Austin Meadows Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Austin Meadows At The Plate (2022)
- Meadows hit .250 with six doubles, two triples and 16 walks.
- In 23 of 36 games last year (63.9%) Meadows got at least one hit, and in eight of those contests (22.2%) he picked up more than one.
- He did not hit a home run last year in the 36 games he appeared in.
- Meadows picked up an RBI in seven of 36 games last season, with multiple RBIs in four of them.
- He came around to score five times in 36 games (13.9%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (8.3%).
Austin Meadows Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|12
|.244
|AVG
|.261
|.347
|OBP
|.346
|.341
|SLG
|.304
|6
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|3
|12/11
|K/BB
|5/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|12
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- The Rays allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Springs will start for the Rays, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 30-year-old left-hander, started and went three innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- Over his 33 appearances last season he finished with a 2.46 ERA and a 1.071 WHIP, putting together a 9-5 record.
