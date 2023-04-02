Andrew Benintendi -- 2-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the hill, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate (2022)

Benintendi had a .371 OBP while slugging .397.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked ninth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Benintendi picked up a hit in 69.0% of his games last year (87 of 126), with multiple hits in 42 of them (33.3%).

He homered in 4.0% of his games last season (126 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1% of his trips to the plate.

Benintendi picked up an RBI in 38 games last season out of 126 (30.2%), including multiple RBIs in 7.9% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

In 31.7% of his games last season (40 of 126), he scored at least one run, and in 13 (10.3%) he scored more than once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 58 .290 AVG .314 .371 OBP .371 .373 SLG .423 14 XBH 17 2 HR 3 24 RBI 27 38/31 K/BB 39/21 4 SB 4 Home Away 67 GP 59 43 (64.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (74.6%) 21 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (35.6%) 19 (28.4%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (35.6%) 2 (3.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%) 18 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (33.9%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)