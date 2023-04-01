The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Zach McKinstry At The Plate (2022)

McKinstry hit .199 with six doubles, three triples, five home runs and 16 walks.

McKinstry had a hit 22 times last year in 57 games (38.6%), including eight multi-hit games (14.0%).

He took the pitcher deep in 8.8% of his games last season (57 in all), going deep in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In eight of 57 games last year (14.0%), McKinstry picked up an RBI, and four of those games (7.0%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

In 31.6% of his games last season (18 of 57), he touched home plate at least one time, and in three (5.3%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 20 GP 31 .232 AVG .175 .284 OBP .266 .449 SLG .299 7 XBH 7 3 HR 2 6 RBI 8 20/5 K/BB 32/11 1 SB 6 Home Away 24 GP 33 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (36.4%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (15.2%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (27.3%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (15.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)