The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate (2022)

  • McKinstry hit .199 with six doubles, three triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
  • McKinstry had a hit 22 times last year in 57 games (38.6%), including eight multi-hit games (14.0%).
  • He took the pitcher deep in 8.8% of his games last season (57 in all), going deep in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight of 57 games last year (14.0%), McKinstry picked up an RBI, and four of those games (7.0%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • In 31.6% of his games last season (18 of 57), he touched home plate at least one time, and in three (5.3%) he scored more than once.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
20 GP 31
.232 AVG .175
.284 OBP .266
.449 SLG .299
7 XBH 7
3 HR 2
6 RBI 8
20/5 K/BB 32/11
1 SB 6
Home Away
24 GP 33
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (36.4%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (15.2%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (27.3%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (15.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Eflin starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
  • The 28-year-old righty pitched in relief and threw one scoreless inning in his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Houston Astros.
  • In 20 games last season he compiled a 3-5 record and had a 4.04 ERA and a 1.123 WHIP.
