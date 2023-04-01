Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - April 1
The Chicago Cubs and Trey Mancini, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Trey Mancini At The Plate (2022)
- Mancini hit .239 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 55 walks.
- In 58.9% of his 151 games last season, Mancini picked up a hit. He also had 30 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In 17 of 151 games last year, he homered (11.3%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Mancini drove in a run in 47 games last year out 151 (31.1%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- In 32.5% of his 151 games last season, he scored a run (49 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (4.6%).
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|70
|.259
|AVG
|.219
|.329
|OBP
|.313
|.414
|SLG
|.367
|21
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|28
|66/26
|K/BB
|69/29
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|45 (59.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (58.7%)
|21 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (12.0%)
|28 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (28.0%)
|10 (13.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.3%)
|25 (32.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (29.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Brewers had the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Brewers pitchers combined to surrender 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (25th in baseball).
- Woodruff makes his first start of the season for the Brewers.
- The 30-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- In 27 games last season he compiled a 13-4 record and had a 3.05 ERA and a 1.063 WHIP.
