Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (0-1) continue their 2023 campaign with an early-season matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays (1-0) at Tropicana Field on Saturday, April 1. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+145). The over/under is 7 runs for the matchup.

Tigers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Spencer Turnbull - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Tigers' game against the Rays but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Tigers (+145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to take down the Rays with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.50.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Austin Meadows get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays were favorites in 106 games last season and won 63 (59.4%) of those contests.

The Rays had a record of 26-10, a 72.2% win rate, when they were favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (71 total at home).

Tampa Bay had a .387 slugging percentage and averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Tigers were chosen as underdogs in 136 games last year and walked away with the win 53 times (39%) in those games.

Last year, the Tigers won 23 of 69 games when listed as at least +145 on the moneyline.

Detroit averaged 0.7 homers per game when playing on the road last season (59 total in road contests).

The Tigers averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .348 away from home.

Tigers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Austin Meadows 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Riley Greene 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+280) Jonathan Schoop 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Tigers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.