On Saturday, Spencer Torkelson (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate (2022)

  • Torkelson hit .203 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.
  • Torkelson got a hit in 50 of 110 games last season, with multiple hits in 17 of those games.
  • He hit a home run in 7.3% of his games last year (eight of 110), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Torkelson drove in a run in 21 games last year out of 110 (19.1%), including multiple RBIs in 5.5% of those games (six times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
  • He crossed the plate in 29 of 110 games last year (26.4%), including scoring more than once in 7.3% of his games (eight times).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
55 GP 55
.157 AVG .247
.254 OBP .315
.230 SLG .407
7 XBH 18
3 HR 5
13 RBI 15
50/19 K/BB 49/18
0 SB 0
55 GP 55
19 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (56.4%)
7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (18.2%)
14 (25.5%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (27.3%)
3 (5.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.1%)
8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (23.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Eflin starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 28-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Houston Astros.
  • In his 20 appearances last season he compiled a 3-5 record, had a 4.04 ERA, and a 1.123 WHIP.
