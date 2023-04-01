The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Riley Greene At The Plate (2022)

  • Greene hit .253 with 18 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 36 walks.
  • In 72.0% of his games last season (67 of 93), Greene got a base hit, and in 26 of those games (28.0%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He homered in 5.4% of his games in 2022 (five of 93), including 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.0% of his games a year ago (27 of 93), Greene drove home a run. In nine of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in five contests.
  • In 37 of 93 games last season (39.8%) he scored a run, and in seven of those games (7.5%) he scored more than once.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 49
33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (69.4%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (28.6%)
15 (34.1%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (44.9%)
3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.1%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (30.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
  • Eflin makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 28-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Houston Astros.
  • In his 20 appearances last season he finished with a 3-5 record, had a 4.04 ERA, and a 1.123 WHIP.
