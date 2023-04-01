Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Patrick Wisdom -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on April 1 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate (2022)
- Wisdom hit .205 with 28 doubles, 25 home runs and 54 walks.
- Wisdom had a hit 71 times last season in 134 games (53.0%), including 23 multi-hit games (17.2%).
- He homered in 24 games a year ago (out of 134 opportunities, 17.9%), leaving the ballpark in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 41 of 134 games last year (30.6%), Wisdom picked up an RBI, and 15 of those games (11.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
- He crossed the plate in 54 of 134 games last season (40.3%), including scoring more than once in 9.7% of his games (13 times).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|67
|.191
|AVG
|.218
|.282
|OBP
|.313
|.391
|SLG
|.457
|21
|XBH
|32
|12
|HR
|13
|31
|RBI
|35
|87/26
|K/BB
|96/28
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|32 (48.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (57.4%)
|10 (15.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.1%)
|23 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (45.6%)
|11 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (19.1%)
|19 (28.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (32.4%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Brewers had the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Brewers pitchers combined to surrender 190 total home runs last year (1.2 per game). That ranked 25th in baseball.
- Woodruff will take the mound to start for the Brewers, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old righty last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he started and went six innings.
- Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 13-4 record, had a 3.05 ERA, and a 1.063 WHIP.
