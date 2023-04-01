Patrick Wisdom -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on April 1 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate (2022)

  • Wisdom hit .205 with 28 doubles, 25 home runs and 54 walks.
  • Wisdom had a hit 71 times last season in 134 games (53.0%), including 23 multi-hit games (17.2%).
  • He homered in 24 games a year ago (out of 134 opportunities, 17.9%), leaving the ballpark in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 41 of 134 games last year (30.6%), Wisdom picked up an RBI, and 15 of those games (11.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
  • He crossed the plate in 54 of 134 games last season (40.3%), including scoring more than once in 9.7% of his games (13 times).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 67
.191 AVG .218
.282 OBP .313
.391 SLG .457
21 XBH 32
12 HR 13
31 RBI 35
87/26 K/BB 96/28
3 SB 5
Home Away
66 GP 68
32 (48.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (57.4%)
10 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%)
23 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (45.6%)
11 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (19.1%)
19 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (32.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Brewers had the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Brewers pitchers combined to surrender 190 total home runs last year (1.2 per game). That ranked 25th in baseball.
  • Woodruff will take the mound to start for the Brewers, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old righty last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he started and went six innings.
  • Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 13-4 record, had a 3.05 ERA, and a 1.063 WHIP.
