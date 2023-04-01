Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Jonathan Schoop (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate (2022)
- Schoop hit .202 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- Schoop reached base via a hit in 76 of 131 games last season (58.0%), including multiple hits in 13.7% of those games (18 of them).
- In 11 of 131 games last year, he went yard (8.4%). He went deep in 2.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Schoop picked up an RBI in 22.1% of his games last year (29 of 131), with two or more RBIs in six of those contests (4.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 41 of 131 games last year (31.3%), including seven multi-run games (5.3%).
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.218
|AVG
|.185
|.257
|OBP
|.225
|.328
|SLG
|.317
|17
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|17
|49/9
|K/BB
|58/11
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|38 (58.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|38 (57.6%)
|11 (16.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (10.6%)
|21 (32.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (30.3%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (10.6%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (22.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Eflin will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old righty pitched in relief and threw one scoreless inning in his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Houston Astros.
- In 20 games last season he put together a 3-5 record and had a 4.04 ERA and a 1.123 WHIP.
