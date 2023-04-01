On Saturday, Jonathan Schoop (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate (2022)

  • Schoop hit .202 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Schoop reached base via a hit in 76 of 131 games last season (58.0%), including multiple hits in 13.7% of those games (18 of them).
  • In 11 of 131 games last year, he went yard (8.4%). He went deep in 2.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Schoop picked up an RBI in 22.1% of his games last year (29 of 131), with two or more RBIs in six of those contests (4.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored in 41 of 131 games last year (31.3%), including seven multi-run games (5.3%).

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 66
.218 AVG .185
.257 OBP .225
.328 SLG .317
17 XBH 18
4 HR 7
21 RBI 17
49/9 K/BB 58/11
3 SB 2
Home Away
65 GP 66
38 (58.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (57.6%)
11 (16.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (10.6%)
21 (32.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%)
4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (10.6%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (22.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Eflin will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first this season.
  • The 28-year-old righty pitched in relief and threw one scoreless inning in his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Houston Astros.
  • In 20 games last season he put together a 3-5 record and had a 4.04 ERA and a 1.123 WHIP.
