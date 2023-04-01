The Chicago Cubs and Eric Hosmer, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Hosmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Hosmer At The Plate (2022)

Hosmer hit .268 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 42 walks.

Hosmer picked up a hit in 67.3% of his games last year (70 of 104), with multiple hits in 26 of those contests (25.0%).

In eight of 104 games last year, he left the yard (7.7%). He went deep in 1.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Hosmer drove in a run in 30 games last year out 104 (28.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored in 32 of 104 games last season, with multiple runs in six of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 50 GP 53 .278 AVG .260 .325 OBP .357 .389 SLG .375 12 XBH 15 4 HR 4 14 RBI 30 35/13 K/BB 29/29 0 SB 0 Home Away 50 GP 54 34 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (66.7%) 12 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.9%) 13 (26.0%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.2%) 4 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.4%) 11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (35.2%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)