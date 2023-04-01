Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Eric Haase (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Eric Haase At The Plate (2022)
- Haase hit .254 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
- Haase picked up at least one hit 56 times last year in 110 games played (50.9%), including multiple hits on 20 occasions (18.2%).
- He homered in 13 of 110 games in 2022 (11.8%), including 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Haase picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his 110 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 7.3% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He touched home plate in 31 of 110 games last year, with multiple runs in nine of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.258
|AVG
|.250
|.324
|OBP
|.290
|.478
|SLG
|.409
|18
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|18
|47/16
|K/BB
|50/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|29 (50.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (50.9%)
|10 (17.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (18.9%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (30.2%)
|8 (14.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.4%)
|19 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (20.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Eflin gets the call to start for the Rays, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 28-year-old righty threw in relief and went one scoreless inning against the Houston Astros.
- In his 20 appearances last season he finished with a 4.04 ERA and a 1.123 WHIP, putting together a 3-5 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.