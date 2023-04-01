Edwin Ríos Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Edwin Rios plays his first game of the season when the Chicago Cubs face off against the Milwaukee Brewers and Brandon Woodruff at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Edwin Ríos At The Plate (2022)
- Rios hit .244 with a double, seven home runs and six walks.
- Rios picked up a hit in 59.3% of his games last season (16 of 27), with more than one hit in three of those contests (11.1%).
- He hit a long ball in 25.9% of his games in 2022 (seven of 27), including 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games a year ago (nine of 27), Rios picked up an RBI. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.
- He scored in 10 of 27 games last year (37.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|.156
|AVG
|.296
|.229
|OBP
|.345
|.438
|SLG
|.537
|3
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|11
|16/2
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Brewers pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers surrendered 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
- Woodruff takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Brewers.
- The 30-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Last season he finished with a 3.05 ERA and a 1.063 WHIP over his 27 games, compiling a 13-4 record.
