Blackhawks vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 1
The Chicago Blackhawks (24-45-6) will aim to halt a seven-game losing streak when they take on the New Jersey Devils (47-20-8) at home on Saturday, April 1 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 2-8-0 while scoring 19 goals against 33 goals given up. On 27 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored four goals (14.8%).
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Saturday's game.
Blackhawks vs. Devils Predictions for Saturday
Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Devils 4, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Devils (-325)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-1.6)
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks have a record of 24-45-6 this season and are 8-6-14 in overtime matchups.
- Chicago has earned 26 points (11-5-4) in its 20 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Blackhawks recorded just one goal in 18 games and they finished 0-17-1 in those matchups.
- When Chicago has scored two goals this season, they've earned 10 points (4-11-2 record).
- The Blackhawks have scored more than two goals in 32 games, earning 43 points from those contests.
- Chicago has scored a single power-play goal in 19 games this season and has recorded 13 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Chicago is 6-8-2 (14 points).
- The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 56 times this season, and earned 40 points in those games.
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|6th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|2.41
|32nd
|6th
|2.71
|Goals Allowed
|3.59
|25th
|5th
|34.4
|Shots
|26.7
|31st
|5th
|28.3
|Shots Allowed
|33.7
|29th
|16th
|21.4%
|Power Play %
|16.4%
|29th
|7th
|82.2%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.3%
|20th
Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
