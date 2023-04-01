Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson -- 3-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on April 1 at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Dansby Swanson At The Plate (2022)
- Swanson collected 177 total hits while slugging .447.
- Among the qualified hitters last season, he ranked 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 63rd and he was 49th in slugging.
- In 68.1% of his games last season (113 of 166), Swanson had a base hit, and in 50 of those games (30.1%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He homered in 24 games a year ago (out of 166 opportunities, 14.5%), going deep in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 34.3% of his games a year ago (57 of 166), Swanson drove in a run. In 26 of those games (15.7%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in 11 contests.
- He scored in 81 of 166 games last year (48.8%), including 19 multi-run games (11.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.304
|AVG
|.251
|.362
|OBP
|.298
|.492
|SLG
|.405
|29
|XBH
|29
|14
|HR
|11
|52
|RBI
|44
|84/28
|K/BB
|98/21
|12
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|83
|GP
|83
|59 (71.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|54 (65.1%)
|26 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (28.9%)
|44 (53.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (44.6%)
|13 (15.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (13.3%)
|32 (38.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (30.1%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Brewers had the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Brewers surrendered 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
- Woodruff will make his first start of the season for the Brewers.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 30-year-old righty, started and went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Last season he finished with a 3.05 ERA and a 1.063 WHIP over his 27 games, compiling a 13-4 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.