Dansby Swanson -- 3-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on April 1 at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate (2022)

Swanson collected 177 total hits while slugging .447.

Among the qualified hitters last season, he ranked 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 63rd and he was 49th in slugging.

In 68.1% of his games last season (113 of 166), Swanson had a base hit, and in 50 of those games (30.1%) he recorded more than one hit.

He homered in 24 games a year ago (out of 166 opportunities, 14.5%), going deep in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In 34.3% of his games a year ago (57 of 166), Swanson drove in a run. In 26 of those games (15.7%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in 11 contests.

He scored in 81 of 166 games last year (48.8%), including 19 multi-run games (11.4%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 81 GP 81 .304 AVG .251 .362 OBP .298 .492 SLG .405 29 XBH 29 14 HR 11 52 RBI 44 84/28 K/BB 98/21 12 SB 6 Home Away 83 GP 83 59 (71.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (65.1%) 26 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (28.9%) 44 (53.0%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (44.6%) 13 (15.7%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (13.3%) 32 (38.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (30.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)