On Saturday, April 1 at 2:20 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (0-1) visit the Chicago Cubs (1-0) in an early-season contest at Wrigley Field. Brandon Woodruff will get the call for the Brewers, while Justin Steele will take the hill for the Cubs.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +105 moneyline odds to win. A 6.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Cubs vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Brewers were favored 125 times and won 70, or 56%, of those games.

The Brewers had a record of 63-45, a 58.3% win rate, when they were favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers hit 109 home runs on the road last season (1.3 per game).

Milwaukee averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .405 on the road.

The Cubs were chosen as underdogs in 110 games last year and walked away with the win 50 times (45.5%) in those games.

Last season, the Cubs came away with a win 40 times in 92 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Chicago averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (73 total at home).

The Cubs averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .394 at home.

Cubs vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+325) Ian Happ 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+290) Trey Mancini 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+280)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.