Cody Bellinger -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on April 1 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cody Bellinger At The Plate (2022)

  • Bellinger hit .208 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Bellinger had a hit in 73 of 147 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 27 of those games.
  • Including the 147 games he played in last season, he went deep in 17 of them (11.6%), taking the pitcher deep in 3.5% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 29.3% of his games a year ago (43 of 147), Bellinger drove in a run. In 18 of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in five contests.
  • He scored a run in 60 of his 147 games a season ago (40.8%), with two or more runs scored nine times (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 70
.238 AVG .181
.293 OBP .237
.477 SLG .306
31 XBH 18
12 HR 7
41 RBI 27
65/20 K/BB 85/18
7 SB 7
Home Away
76 GP 71
41 (53.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (45.1%)
14 (18.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.3%)
30 (39.5%) Games w/1+ Run 30 (42.3%)
11 (14.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.5%)
26 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (23.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Brewers had the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Brewers pitchers combined to give up 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (25th in baseball).
  • Woodruff takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Brewers.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.05 ERA and a 1.063 WHIP over his 27 games, compiling a 13-4 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.