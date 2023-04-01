How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils (47-20-8) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-45-6) -- who've lost seven in a row -- on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
ESPN2 is the spot to tune in to see the Devils and the Blackhawks square off.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Blackhawks vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/6/2022
|Devils
|Blackhawks
|3-0 NJ
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have allowed 269 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have 181 goals this season (2.4 per game), 32nd in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 2-8-0 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (19 total) during that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Taylor Raddysh
|75
|20
|15
|35
|28
|31
|55.6%
|Seth Jones
|65
|10
|23
|33
|59
|45
|-
|Andreas Athanasiou
|74
|15
|14
|29
|44
|54
|38.5%
|Tyler Johnson
|49
|10
|19
|29
|20
|29
|50.5%
|Jonathan Toews
|46
|14
|14
|28
|38
|31
|63.3%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have allowed 203 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.
- The Devils score the seventh-most goals in the league (257 total, 3.4 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Devils are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|71
|40
|47
|87
|77
|57
|34.6%
|Nico Hischier
|74
|30
|41
|71
|37
|60
|53.7%
|Dougie Hamilton
|75
|19
|51
|70
|66
|17
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|75
|31
|35
|66
|41
|35
|-
|Timo Meier
|71
|36
|23
|59
|57
|56
|35.1%
