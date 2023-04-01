Andrew Benintendi -- 1-for-5 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on April 1 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate (2022)

  • Benintendi had a .371 on-base percentage while slugging .397.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play last season, he ranked ninth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
  • Benintendi got a base hit in 87 of 126 games last year (69.0%), with multiple hits in 42 of those contests (33.3%).
  • He homered in five games a year ago (out of 126 opportunities, 4.0%), leaving the ballpark in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Benintendi picked up an RBI in 38 of 126 games last season (30.2%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.9%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • In 31.7% of his 126 games last season, he touched home plate (40 times). He had 13 games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.3%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 58
.290 AVG .314
.371 OBP .371
.373 SLG .423
14 XBH 17
2 HR 3
24 RBI 27
38/31 K/BB 39/21
4 SB 4
Home Away
67 GP 59
43 (64.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (74.6%)
21 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (35.6%)
19 (28.4%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (35.6%)
2 (3.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%)
18 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (33.9%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).
  • The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Urquidy starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw three scoreless innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Nov. 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last season he ranked 35th in ERA (3.94), 29th in WHIP (1.168), and 37th in K/9 (7.3) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
