Andrew Benintendi -- 1-for-5 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on April 1 at 2:10 PM ET.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate (2022)

Benintendi had a .371 on-base percentage while slugging .397.

Among qualified batters in MLB play last season, he ranked ninth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Benintendi got a base hit in 87 of 126 games last year (69.0%), with multiple hits in 42 of those contests (33.3%).

He homered in five games a year ago (out of 126 opportunities, 4.0%), leaving the ballpark in 1% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi picked up an RBI in 38 of 126 games last season (30.2%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.9%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

In 31.7% of his 126 games last season, he touched home plate (40 times). He had 13 games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.3%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 58 .290 AVG .314 .371 OBP .371 .373 SLG .423 14 XBH 17 2 HR 3 24 RBI 27 38/31 K/BB 39/21 4 SB 4 Home Away 67 GP 59 43 (64.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (74.6%) 21 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (35.6%) 19 (28.4%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (35.6%) 2 (3.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%) 18 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (33.9%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)