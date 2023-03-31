Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (0-1) host the Chicago White Sox (1-0) in an early-season contest at Minute Maid Park on Friday, March 31, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+120). The total is 7.5 runs for the contest.

White Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros entered a game as favorites 149 times last season and won 103, or 69.1%, of those games.

The Astros had a record of 76-32, a 70.4% win rate, when they were favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Astros hit 116 home runs at home last season (1.4 per game).

Houston averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .448 at home.

The White Sox were underdogs in 54 games last season and came away with the win 24 times (44.4%) in those contests.

Last year, the White Sox won 11 of 27 games when listed as at least +120 on the moneyline.

Chicago averaged 0.9 homers per game when playing away from home last season (72 total in road outings).

The White Sox averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .391 on the road.

White Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+280) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+195) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240)

White Sox Futures Odds

