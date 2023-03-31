After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Cristian Javier) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tim Anderson At The Plate (2022)

  • Anderson hit .301 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Anderson picked up a hit in 72.2% of his games last year (57 of 79), with multiple hits in 33 of those games (41.8%).
  • In six of 79 games last year, he went yard (7.6%). He went deep in 1.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 18 of 79 games last year (22.8%), Anderson picked up an RBI, and five of those games (6.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He scored a run in 40 of 79 games last year (50.6%), including nine multi-run games (11.4%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 35
.306 AVG .296
.342 OBP .340
.383 SLG .408
10 XBH 9
2 HR 4
12 RBI 13
27/8 K/BB 28/7
6 SB 7
Home Away
44 GP 35
31 (70.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (74.3%)
19 (43.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (40.0%)
22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (51.4%)
2 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%)
9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (25.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Javier will make his first start of the season for the Astros.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, Nov. 3, the 26-year-old right-hander, started and went six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • In 30 games last season he put together an 11-9 record and had a 2.54 ERA and a 0.948 WHIP.
