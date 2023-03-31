The Indiana Pacers (33-44) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39) on March 31, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: Bally Sports

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Thunder have given up to their opponents.

Indiana is 21-17 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Thunder are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 15th.

The Pacers score just 0.5 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Thunder give up (116.4).

Indiana has put together a 23-14 record in games it scores more than 116.4 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Pacers are putting up more points at home (118.7 per game) than on the road (113.2). But they are also giving up more at home (119.3) than on the road (118.9).

Indiana allows 119.3 points per game at home, and 118.9 on the road.

The Pacers pick up 0.7 more assists per game at home (27.2) than on the road (26.5).

Pacers Injuries